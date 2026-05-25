1 shot, killed during altercation in St. Pete: Police

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The Brief A deadly St. Petersburg shooting left a man dead following a fight early Monday morning. Police found a wounded man in his late 20s near a downtown intersection after receiving reports of gunfire. The shooter fled the scene and remains at large while detectives search for clues.



The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a shooter who killed a man during a downtown fight early Monday morning.

St. Petersburg police investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 3 a.m. Monday near 1st Ave N and Beach Dr NE. Police found a wounded man who was in his late 20s.

The man, later identified as Peter-Austin Afentakis, was rushed to an area hospital. He died a few hours later.

Investigators said a fight broke out before someone pulled a gun and fired shots.

Officers have not located the shooter yet.

Downtown shooting suspect search

What we don't know:

Police have not provided a physical description of the shooter they are looking for.

Public safety anonymous tips

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about the deadly shooting is urged to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

Tipsters can also send text messages anonymously by texting the word TIP and the information to 411.