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1 shot, killed during altercation in St. Pete: Police

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Published  May 25, 2026 10:09 AM EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

A man was shot and killed early Monday morning during an altercation, according to police. 

The Brief

    • A deadly St. Petersburg shooting left a man dead following a fight early Monday morning.
    • Police found a wounded man in his late 20s near a downtown intersection after receiving reports of gunfire.
    • The shooter fled the scene and remains at large while detectives search for clues.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a shooter who killed a man during a downtown fight early Monday morning. 

St. Petersburg police investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 3 a.m. Monday near 1st Ave N and Beach Dr NE. Police found a wounded man who was in his late 20s.

The man, later identified as Peter-Austin Afentakis, was rushed to an area hospital. He died a few hours later. 

Investigators said a fight broke out before someone pulled a gun and fired shots. 

Officers have not located the shooter yet. 

Downtown shooting suspect search

What we don't know:

Police have not provided a physical description of the shooter they are looking for. 

Public safety anonymous tips

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about the deadly shooting is urged to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780. 

Tipsters can also send text messages anonymously by texting the word TIP and the information to 411. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department, which detailed the timeline of the shooting and current investigative updates in an official news release. 

St. PetersburgCrime and Public Safety