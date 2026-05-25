1 shot, killed during altercation in St. Pete: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a shooter who killed a man during a downtown fight early Monday morning.
St. Petersburg police investigation
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 3 a.m. Monday near 1st Ave N and Beach Dr NE. Police found a wounded man who was in his late 20s.
The man, later identified as Peter-Austin Afentakis, was rushed to an area hospital. He died a few hours later.
Investigators said a fight broke out before someone pulled a gun and fired shots.
Officers have not located the shooter yet.
Downtown shooting suspect search
What we don't know:
Police have not provided a physical description of the shooter they are looking for.
Public safety anonymous tips
What you can do:
Anyone who has information about the deadly shooting is urged to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.
Tipsters can also send text messages anonymously by texting the word TIP and the information to 411.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department, which detailed the timeline of the shooting and current investigative updates in an official news release.