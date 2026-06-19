Scientology wins battle over Clearwater street, lawsuit looms

The Brief Clearwater City Council voted 3-2 to approve closing part of South Garden Avenue for a Church of Scientology campus expansion. A massive crowd of over 2,000 people overwhelmed the Clearwater Main Library, forcing officials to limit public comment. Opponents of this proposal have already filed a lawsuit to block the downtown street transfer.



After hours of heated debate, Clearwater City Council voted 3-2 Thursday night to approve a plan that will allow the Church of Scientology to take control of a section of South Garden Avenue.

Church of Scientology's plan approved

What we know:

The stretch of street between Franklin and Court streets is surrounded by church-owned properties. The Church of Scientology plans to use the space to build L. Ron Hubbard Hall, a new venue hall and plaza designed to expand its downtown campus.

Thursday’s meeting drew hundreds of people to the Clearwater Main Library, with some arriving before noon to secure a seat inside.

The city council meeting began with a delay after opponents argued they were unable to enter the building to speak.

The fire chief told local leaders more than 2,000 people were outside the library, prompting Mayor Bruce Rector to establish a system where 10 supporters and 10 opponents alternated during public comment.

Darren Tessitore was one of several Scientologists who spoke during public comment. He said the project would create a safe space for members of his church to gather.

What they're saying:

"As a scientologist, I’m looking forward to having a place where we can come together for the major events and celebrations that are a vital part of our religion," Tessitore said.

Scientologist Joy Gendusa said L. Ron Hubbard Hall would be available to other groups.

"The LRH Hall is for us but it’s also for other nonprofits and religions who need a space for their events," Gendusa said.

Scientologists also argued that closing South Garden Avenue would improve safety and allow them to practice their religion in peace.

Supporters of the proposal, including Councilman Mike Mannino, argued that the closure would not impact public transportation.

"Does this vacation negatively affect any current or future bus or public transportation routes," he said. "The answer is no."

The other side:

Opponents argue the city is giving up valuable public land. Save The Garden, a grassroots group that has collected more than 9,000 signatures against the proposal, has already filed a lawsuit challenging the decision.

Barbara Sorey-Love, president of the Clearwater African American Foundation, believe their battle is far from over.

"We're going to fight it," she said. "We are going to stand up and just take it from the city or the Scientologists."

Save The Garden founder Brooks Gibbs says the legal battle centers on who owns the land underneath South Garden Avenue.

"Clearwater owns the land underneath the road and Scientology disagrees," he explained. "That needs to be adjudicated with a court."

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector was one of two council members who voted against the proposal.

"If we choose to vacate a street or an alley, then we should replace it with some alternate street," he concluded. "We're not doing that here."

What's next:

While the Church of Scientology now controls the stretch of South Garden Avenue, the fight over its future isn’t over. Save The Garden has filed a lawsuit, challenging the city’s decision.