Community Steps Up After Tragedy Leaves 10-Year-Old Hospitalized

The Brief A fundraiser brought hundreds of people together Saturday to support 10-year-old Asher Thompson and his family after he was seriously injured in a crash. Asher suffered a brain bleed after being struck by two vehicles while trying to cross State Road 52 in mid-June. His mother says he's expected to be transferred to a skilled nursing facility next week as his recovery continues.



After weeks in the hospital, 10-year-old Asher Thompson continues to make progress in his recovery. On Saturday, neighbors, local businesses and community organizations gathered at W. H. Jack Mitchell Park to help ease the financial burden facing his family as he prepares for the next stage of treatment.

New Port Richey fundraiser

What we know:

Asher Thompson suffered a brain bleed after he was struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross State Road 52 in mid-June.

His mother, Jackie Almeida, a single mom, said watching her son recover has been the hardest experience she's ever faced, but she's encouraged by the small signs of progress. She said Asher is expected to leave the hospital next week and be transferred to a skilled nursing facility for continued care.

Almeida said paying for his ongoing medical care has been challenging, especially after losing access to reliable transportation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated if any charges were filed against the drivers involved in the mid-June crash on State Road 52. It also remains unclear how long Asher will need to stay at the skilled nursing facility for his ongoing treatment.

Local park event

What they're saying:

The tragedy inspired local business owners Mark and Kelly Price, owners of Priceless Inflatables, to turn a planned back-to-school event into a fundraiser for Asher's family.

The event, held at W. H. Jack Mitchell Park in New Port Richey, was organized with help from the Community Connector Foundation, NFL Flag New Port Richey, and other local volunteers. Organizers said about 300 people attended, enjoying bounce houses, food trucks, face painting, a dunk tank and other family activities.

The fundraiser also included check presentations and donations to help offset the family's growing medical expenses.

Recovery continues

What's next:

Almeida says Asher is expected to be transferred from the hospital to a skilled nursing facility next week as he continues his recovery.

Another fundraiser benefiting Asher's family was held Saturday at East Main Street Coffee and Sandwich Shop in New Port Richey.