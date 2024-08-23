Scorpion closing at Busch Gardens after more than 44 years: When's the last chance to ride?

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Scorpion is closing at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, but visitors still have a chance to experience the iconic coaster.

The roller coaster debuted in 1980. It has a 360 degree loop and reaches 50 mph.

READ: Disneyland to remove 'stereotypes' of Indigenous people from Peter Pan ride

According to the theme park, it's the last stationary coaster of its kind in the world. Busch Gardens says the closure paves the way for exciting new future attractions that will be revealed soon.

Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, will be coaster lovers' last chance to ride Scorpion.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: