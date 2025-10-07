Screwdriver stabbing suspects sought by New Port Richey police

The Brief Four suspects are being sought in connection with a stabbing in New Port Richey. Police say one of the suspects stabbed the victim with a screwdriver after they were involved in a physical altercation with the victim at the Main St. Food Mart. Anyone who knows who any of these suspects are is asked to contact Detective Crowell at 727-232-8909.



Police in New Port Richey are asking for help identifying four suspects connected with a screwdriver stabbing on Sunday evening.

What we know:

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Main St. Food Mart in New Port Richey.

Police say the suspects were involved in a physical altercation with a male victim and one of the suspects stabbed the man with a screwdriver and took off.

What we don't know:

The victim’s condition has not been made public.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows who any of these suspects are is asked to contact Detective Crowell at 727-232-8909.