Screwdriver stabbing suspects sought by New Port Richey police
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Police in New Port Richey are asking for help identifying four suspects connected with a screwdriver stabbing on Sunday evening.
What we know:
It happened around 6:30 p.m. at Main St. Food Mart in New Port Richey.
Police say the suspects were involved in a physical altercation with a male victim and one of the suspects stabbed the man with a screwdriver and took off.
READ: Florida farmers struggle as fewer migrant workers want H-2A visas
Courtesy: New Port Richey Police Department
What we don't know:
The victim’s condition has not been made public.
What you can do:
Anyone who knows who any of these suspects are is asked to contact Detective Crowell at 727-232-8909.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the New Port Richey Police Department.