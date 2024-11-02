Scuba divers can find treasure in Venice

It's known as the Shark Tooth Capital of the World for a reason, but the casual beachgoer might want a little help when visiting Venice with hopes of finding a fossilized treasure.

Top to Bottom Charters is there for those visitors.

"We take people scuba diving looking for megalodon shark teeth amongst a variety of very cool and unique fossils known to this area," stated Dustin Butera.

Megalodon shark tooth found during scuba exhibition.

Butera owns Top to Bottom Charters, but he's also addicted to hunting for shark teeth and fossils.

He described it this way: "It's a very unique dive. Most dives, you know you're looking at fish... (but) it's basically an underwater scavenger hunt. You're down there on a mission."

And that mission is to find treasure—not just any treasure, but something that no one has seen before.

"When you do find a megalodon tooth, you're the first person that's touched that tooth," shared Butera.

A basic skill level is required as the dive is for certified Scuba divers; however, Butera admits that the depth and nature of the dive keep it otherwise uncomplicated.

"We get divers that this is their first open water dive, and then we get divers that have done thousands of dives," he said.

Finding fossils isn't just for beginners. He's been doing this since he was 13 years old, and knowing where to look and what to look for on the ocean floor is part of the journey.

"I always recommend this dive because you get to bring home a piece of history," he said.

