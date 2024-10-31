New YMCA program helps childhood cancer survivors get physically fit

When you think of the YMCA, you might think of working out. But the "Y's" Thriver's Club is about more than making your muscles strong. It's for children who've beaten cancer.

"Alex was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoblast leukemia when he was 16 months old. He spent three and a half years in treatment," said Larissa Dalton, Alex's mom. "And on the final day of treatment, the doctors told us that he had relapsed. So he we would go on to spend another two and a half years in treatment for leukemia. So he spent a total of six years."

Alex Dalton came into the world facing a number of health challenges.

"Alex had to relearn to walk three times – once after diagnosis and then two times during therapy – because he would be on medications that caused such pain as well as neuropathy in his hands and his feet," Larissa said.

But the road to recovery is getting smoother for 7-year-old Alex, thanks to the YMCA's Thriver’s Club, a cancer survivor program for kids ages 6 through 17.

"We want to help them just get back to being a kid and being able to be active and build in that confidence and just being able to feel strong in their bodies again," Nicole Kettermann, Director of Youth Health and Wellness for the Tampa YMCA, said.

Participants take part in 12 weekly sessions of low-impact exercise, designed to improve coordination and help kids get physically fit – all for free.

"We got him doing pushups, his timing, and working on his speed," said Isaiah Negron, Thriver’s Club Coach. "We have him jumping from spot to spot, so it's really helping him focus on his balance and his jumping abilities, mobility, everything."

But the initiative is about more than just exercise.

"We want them to know that they can come here to the Y, that they can build community, they can be here to strengthen not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally," Kettermann said.

For the Dalton family, it couldn't have come at a better time.

"It's made a huge difference. He's made friends. He's stronger, he's happier, and he counts down the days," said Larissa. "It's one of the things he thinks about every single week is ‘when am I going to work out?’"

Alex is doing great and the class is making a big impact on his health.

This marks the first year for the program. And you don't have to be a member of the Y to take advantage of it. For more information, contact Nicole Ketterman at 813-224-9622 Ext. 1210, or click here.

