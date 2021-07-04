Expand / Collapse search
Search is on for 2 suspects who shot, killed man at Lakeland gas station

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lakeland
FOX 13 News

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Police Department is investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a Mobil gas station.

It happened shortly after midnight at the gas station located at 1615 West Memorial Boulevard.

According to police, the victim was pumping gas when two armed suspects, who just got out of a vehicle parked on an adjacent street, approached him. Police say the victim saw the two suspects coming at him and tried to run away, but they shot him. The victim was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries

The suspects, whose identity is unknown at this time, got back in their car and fled after the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Russ Hurley at 863.834.8973 or Russell.Hurley@lakelandgov.net. 

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or dial **TIPS from a cell phone. Tipsters can also visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on a smartphone or tablet.

