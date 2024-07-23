Suspect ‘not afraid to go back to prison’ on the run in Hernando County after allegedly slashing man’s face

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hernando County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect they say slashed a man’s face before bolting from the area.

Deputies say they are searching for Steven Slattery, 39, and have a warrant for his arrest.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Treehaven Drive in Spring Hill around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday to investigate a report of an injured person.

The caller told the 911 operator that someone was knocking on their door asking for help. When the caller looked out the window they saw a man with a ‘really bad gash’ on his face.

READ: Ashley Benefield trial: Opening statements begin for Bradenton mother in husband's death

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man in the caller’s yard who was bleeding profusely from a gash on his face.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Before going to the hospital, the victim told deputies that he was visiting a woman at Slattery’s home, which is also located on Treehaven Drive.

Deputies are searching for Steven Slattery. Image is courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the victim told them that Slattery began accusing him and other people inside the home of stealing his money and illegal drugs.

According to HCSO, Slattery pulled out a knife and cut the victim’s face when the man allegedly tried to calm Slattery down.

The victim told investigators that Slattery made comments about "not being afraid to go back to prison" and was willing to kill someone.

READ: Southwest flight into Tampa has 'close call' 150 feet above Courtney Campbell Causeway: 'It's hard to believe'

That’s when, according to investigators, the victim ran to a neighbor’s house to ask for help.

Deputies say Slattery ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information on Slattery’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective J. Tippin at HCSO. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can also contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 to be eligible for a reward.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter