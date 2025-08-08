Search for missing teen enters 8th day after he sent one final text: ‘Help Me’

The Brief The search for 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier has now entered its eighth day. He texted "Help me" to his mom shortly after leaving Englewood with people he’d never met in person. That vehicle has since been seized by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.



The search for missing 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier entered its eighth day on Friday, with his family offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Disappearance of Giovanni Pelletier

The backstory:

Pelletier was on vacation in Englewood with family from North Carolina when he left around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, to go visit relatives on Florida’s east coast.

He got into a white Chevy Malibu with a cousin from his biological father’s side of the family, along with two of the cousin's friends, but according to relatives, Giovanni had never met the men in person. He had only spoken to one cousin on the phone before.

Roughly 25 minutes into the trip, Giovanni sent a chilling message to his mother: "Help me." He also messaged other family members with similar pleas. That was the last time anyone heard from him.

Courtesy: Pelletier family.

Seized car:

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the cousin and his friends told deputies Giovanni began to act erratically and got out of the car near I-75 and SR 70 in Manatee County. His backpack and phone were found on the side of the road later that day.

The white Chevy Malibu has been seized by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear whether this was done voluntarily or under a warrant, and no further details about the vehicle have been released.

Ongoing search and call for video

Dig deeper:

The nonprofit We Are The Essentials, comprised of retired law enforcement officers and private investigators, has been helping coordinate search efforts alongside Giovanni’s family. They’re urging anyone who was driving on I-75 in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 to check their dashcam footage for the white Malibu or someone walking on or near the interstate.

Giovanni’s mom says the story doesn’t make sense, and that her son wouldn’t walk away unless he was in danger.

What you can do:

If you have any information, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 639-2101 or reach out to your local agency.

The Source: All information in this article is based on official statements from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and FOX 13 News interviews with search volunteers and Giovanni Pelletier’s family.