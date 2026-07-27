Search underway for Palmetto man accused of firing shots at Booker High School: Officers

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The Brief Police are searching for 27-year-old Dameon Jashuan Brydson after gunfire erupted during a youth football event at Booker High School in Sarasota. The suspect is a four-time convicted felon on probation who is now wanted on active firearm warrants. Authorities reported no injuries from the parking lot shooting, and local school police are assisting with the ongoing investigation.



A search is underway for a Palmetto man accused of firing shots at Booker High School during a youth football event.

The Sarasota Police Department said they are searching for Dameon Jashuan Brydson, 27, who has an active warrant for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm on school property. The suspect is a four-time convicted felon and is currently on probation, officers said.

Booker High School shooting details

The backstory:

The shooting happened at around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, in the campus parking lot at Booker High School. A youth football event was happening when shots were fired, but police said it wasn't a school-sponsored event.

No injuries were reported and officers quickly secured the scene.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department and Booker High School are cooperating with SPD's investigation.

Sarasota Crime Stoppers tips

What you can do:

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on where Jashuan Brydson is should call 911 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-TIPS.