Search underway for Palmetto man accused of firing shots at Booker High School: Officers
SARASOTA, Fla - A search is underway for a Palmetto man accused of firing shots at Booker High School during a youth football event.
The Sarasota Police Department said they are searching for Dameon Jashuan Brydson, 27, who has an active warrant for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm on school property. The suspect is a four-time convicted felon and is currently on probation, officers said.
Booker High School shooting details
The backstory:
The shooting happened at around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, in the campus parking lot at Booker High School. A youth football event was happening when shots were fired, but police said it wasn't a school-sponsored event.
No injuries were reported and officers quickly secured the scene.
The Sarasota County Schools Police Department and Booker High School are cooperating with SPD's investigation.
Sarasota Crime Stoppers tips
What you can do:
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on where Jashuan Brydson is should call 911 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-TIPS.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Sarasota Police Department.