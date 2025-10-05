Seaside Seabird Sanctuary donation box robbed for second time in weeks

The Brief The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary donation box was robbed for the second time in two weeks. It happened at 3:45 a.m. on Saturday. The sanctuary is still rebuilding after last year’s hurricanes.



The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary says their donation box was destroyed, and the donations were stolen early on Saturday morning.

This is the second robbery of their two main donation boxes in less than two weeks.

They are asking people to come forward if they recognize the person captured on surveillance.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.

Big picture view:

The sanctuary is still rebuilding after last year’s hurricanes, and they say these thefts are only that much more devastating.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube