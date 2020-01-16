Sebring teenager faces multiple counts of child pornography

article

Matthew John Hudson, 19, is facing multiple child pornography charges after detectives found hundreds of instances of child pornography on electronic devices, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Hudson was charged with 141 counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of transmission of child pornography and one count of use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony. His bond was set at $760,000.

The case began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 863-402-7357 or detectives@highandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left with Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-8477 or visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

