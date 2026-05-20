Section of North Boulevard temporarily closed after tree falls onto roadway in Tampa: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department said a section of North Boulevard between West Elbow Drive and West 113th Avenue in Tampa has been temporarily closed due to a tree falling Wednesday morning.
What we know:
TPD says a large tree is blocking the roadway. Public Works have been notified, but no timeline has been released for when the roadway will clear.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
What we don't know:
It is unclear when the roadway will be cleared.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Tampa Police Department.