Section of North Boulevard temporarily closed after tree falls onto roadway in Tampa: TPD

The Brief The Tampa Police Department said a large tree fell and was blocking a section of North Boulevard in Tampa Wednesday morning. TPD temporarily shut down the road and notified Public Works to clear the road. It is unclear when the tree will be removed from the roadway.



The Tampa Police Department said a section of North Boulevard between West Elbow Drive and West 113th Avenue in Tampa has been temporarily closed due to a tree falling Wednesday morning.

What we know:

TPD says a large tree is blocking the roadway. Public Works have been notified, but no timeline has been released for when the roadway will clear.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the roadway will be cleared.