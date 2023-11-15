Intoxicated Seffner man points rifle at trooper investigating hit-and-run crash: FHP

A Seffner man has been arrested after the Florida Highway Patrol says he pointed a rifle at a trooper who went to his house while investigating a hit-and-run crash.

According to FHP, a trooper went to a home on Shangri La Drive in Seffner shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

The trooper says he identified himself and spoke with a 67-year-old man believed to be the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash, through the front door. When the man opened the door, he aimed a rifle at the trooper, according to FHP.

FHP states that the trooper ordered the man to put down the gun and he complied.

The trooper says he secured the man, who, according to FHP, was intoxicated, and arrested him.

The man has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm, and use of a firearm while intoxicated.

