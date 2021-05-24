Seminole Hard Rock holding job fair for 300 positions

If you’re looking for a job, you may want to head to the casino. The Seminole Hard Rock is hosting a career fair Tuesday in hopes of hiring 300 people.

Those who land the gig will receive a $300 sign-on bonus after 90 days of employment.

They need casino workers, restaurant workers, housekeepers, retail and hotel clerks, security officers, and spa workers.

If you're interested, they say you should bring 15 copies of your resume to the Hard Rock event center on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and be sure to dress to impress.