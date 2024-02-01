Where are the Seminole Heights peacocks? Residents try to solve missing bird mystery

Residents in a Seminole Heights community are concerned about missing flocks of peacocks.

The wild birds are treasured members of the Wellswood neighborhood and residents told FOX 13 that someone or something, is causing the birds to disappear.

"It definitely caught our eye," said neighbor Paul Smallman.

Eye-catching peacocks rule the roost and the roads in the neighborhood, where the colorful birds have free rein.

Pictured: Seminole Heights peacocks

Smallman and Abigail Fucciani recently moved to the community, which takes pride in its peacock population.

"Anytime people come to visit, it’s just like, ‘Hey, let's go for a walk and see all of the peacocks walking around,’" said Fucciani.

That population might be in jeopardy, though. Neighbors have expressed concern that many are missing, and some community members estimate up to 50 could be gone.

It prompted at least one resident to file a report with the Tampa Police Department.

Pictured: Seminole Heights peacocks

As a sanctuary bird city, removing the peacocks is illegal.

Some neighbors told FOX 13 they’ve heard the birds were taken and then resold. But, the full scope and reason for the missing birds remains mostly a mystery.

"It does give you pause. We hope that they can regain a little bit more stability," said Smallman.