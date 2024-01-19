Neighbors catch thieves stealing ducks from Lake Roberta, TPD investigating

article

Seminole Heights neighbors are crying 'fowl' after they caught a duck thief on camera stealing ducks from Lake Roberta.

The serene and still Lake Roberta nestled inside Hampton Terrace is home to dozens of ducks.

To Bill Truett, they’re his neighbors.

"There are two that like to hang out quite a bit in my yard. I call one ‘Papa John’ and the other one ‘Hazel’, why I came up with those names? I don’t know. But they all have names," said Truett.

Which is why he's particularly distressed about a duck thief interrupting this peaceful ecosystem. Once before Christmas and twice this week, neighbors saw a gray Tacoma truck pull up, lure the trusting ducks closer, pluck them up and shove them into yellow traps on a trailer.

OTHER NEWS: Christian Ziegler investigation: Video voyeurism case against ousted state GOP chair sent to prosecutors

"You have someone coming in and taking something that is the fabric of your neighborhood and deciding it's theirs. That’s when you get a little bit upset!" said Truett.

It’s more than ruffled feathers, the city has been a bird sanctuary since 1989, making it illegal to disturb the ducks.

Tampa police confirmed they are investigating and Florida Fish and Wildlife is also on the case.

"There’s a market for these birds. They are sold for a price. We have heard anywhere from $20-$50. This is technically a black market when it comes to selling these birds," said Truett.

Truett thinks the thieves are targeting other areas of town too.

Neighbors near St. Joseph’s Hospital took this photo of the same truck with two men capturing more ducks.

By spreading the word, Truett hopes it will be the thieves who get caught next.

"We do want to protect our lake out here, we want to protect our birds out here," he said.

Anyone who observes ducks being removed from their natural habitat can report it to Tampa Police by using the non-emergency line or call FWC at 863-648-3200.