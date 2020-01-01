Seminole man bundled four boxes of sparklers together with tape -- and it exploded in his hand, deputies say
SEMINOLE, Fla. - A 36-year-old man had extensive injuries to his right hand following a fireworks accident in Seminole, deputies said.
Pinellas County deputies said they received a report about the injured person before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8600 block of Kumquat Avenue. When deputies arrived, the Seminole man was already taken to a nearby hospital.
Detectives said it appeared he bundled four boxes of sparklers together and wrapped the flammable ends together using black electrical tape. They said a single sparkler was projected out of the bundle to serve as a fuse.
“Detectives say the wrapping of the bundle changed the nature of the sparklers, to a very large firecracker,” according to a press release by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
The firework detonated and there was a “very large explosion” before the Seminole man had a chance to toss it away.