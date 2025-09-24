Sen. Ashley Moody continues fight for hurricane emergency safety legislation
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - U.S. Senator Ashley Moody is continuing her push for hurricane safety legislation Wednesday afternoon in Treasure Island.
Moody will be joined by several other local leaders to discuss her fight for "critical emergency safety legislation" as peak hurricane season continues.
Timeline:
It comes just two days before the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene making landfall.
Local leaders in attendance
- Treasure Island Fire Chief Tripp Barrs
- Treasure Island Police Chief John Barkley
- Pinellas County Commissioner Brian Scott
- Salem Communications News Director Roger Schulman
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the office of U.S. Senator Ashley Moody.