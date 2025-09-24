Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Ashley Moody continues fight for hurricane emergency safety legislation

By
Published  September 24, 2025 12:49pm EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • U.S. Senator Ashley Moody is holding a press conference in Treasure Island on Wednesday afternoon.
    • Moody will be joined by several other local leaders to discuss her fight for "critical emergency safety legislation."

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - U.S. Senator Ashley Moody is continuing her push for hurricane safety legislation Wednesday afternoon in Treasure Island.

Moody will be joined by several other local leaders to discuss her fight for "critical emergency safety legislation" as peak hurricane season continues.

Timeline:

It comes just two days before the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene making landfall.

Local leaders in attendance

  • Treasure Island Fire Chief Tripp Barrs
  • Treasure Island Police Chief John Barkley
  • Pinellas County Commissioner Brian Scott
  • Salem Communications News Director Roger Schulman

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the office of U.S. Senator Ashley Moody.

FloridaHurricanesHurricane HelenePinellas CountyPolitics