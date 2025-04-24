Sen. Rick Scott, Venezuelan community leaders rally in Tampa
TAMPA - Sen. Rick Scott will join Venezuelan community leaders in Tampa for a rally on their continued fight for freedom and democracy in Venezuela.
Scott has been vocal in his commitment to bringing freedom and democracy in Venezuela and holding Nicolás Maduro and his illegitimate regime accountable, especially as the regime stole the recent election from rightful President Edmundo González and democracy leader María Corina Machado.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. You can watch it in the video player above.
