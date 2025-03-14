Senator proposes moving NASA headquarters to Florida, cites 'government waste'

The Brief Sen. Ashley Moody introduced the CAPE Canaveral Act in hopes of moving NASA's headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Florida’s Space Coast. Supporters argue it would save taxpayer money and improve efficiency. Critics, though, say the proposed move could weaken coordination with federal agencies and policymakers.



Sen. Ashley Moody, a Republican from Florida, has introduced legislation to move NASA’s headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Florida’s Space Coast.

The proposal, called the CAPE Canaveral Act, aims to save taxpayer money by relocating NASA’s central operations to a region known for space exploration and private aerospace development.

The current NASA headquarters in Washington is reportedly only 15% occupied, with Sen. Moody arguing that moving to Cape Canaveral would improve efficiency and foster collaboration with private space companies.

Sen. Rick Scott, also from Florida, is co-sponsoring the bill, emphasizing that Florida’s skilled workforce and proximity to rocket launch sites make it an ideal location.

Supporters, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, say the move would reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies and better align NASA’s leadership with on-the-ground operations at the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Space Florida CEO Rob Long called the proposal "a cost-effective solution" that would streamline operations and boost innovation.

"Florida is the leader in space exploration and aerospace innovation. Establishing NASA’s headquarters within the Space Coast will bridge the bureaucracy gap from the top down and bring stakeholders together," Sen. Moody said Thursday in a news release.

The other side:

However, critics argue that moving NASA headquarters from the nation’s capital could weaken coordination with federal agencies and policymakers. Some space policy experts point out that Washington’s location offers easy access to lawmakers and international partners, which is crucial for maintaining global space leadership. Additionally, the cost of relocating employees and operations could outweigh potential savings.

The legislation has yet to gain traction in Congress, where it may face pushback from those concerned about breaking long-standing institutional ties to Washington.

Cape Canaveral is already home to major space industry players, including SpaceX and Blue Origin, and houses vital military space operations. Advocates believe the region’s existing infrastructure makes it a practical choice, while skeptics caution against making such a major change without fully considering the long-term impacts.

