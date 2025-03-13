Tampa Bay Rays nix stadium deal

The Brief The Rays have decided not to move forward with plans to build a new stadium. The MLB team made the announcement on social media Thursday morning. The Rays noted that the city of St. Petersburg is moving forward with plans to restore Tropicana Field for the 2026 season.



The Tampa Bay Rays have officially pulled out of a deal to build a new stadium.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Rays posted a message on social media announcing its decision not to move forward with the new stadium.

The team faced a March 31 deadline on whether to proceed with the stadium and redevelopment deal that took years.

In a statement on X, the Rays wrote, "After careful deliberation, we have concluded we cannot move forward with the new ballpark and development project at this moment. A series of events beginning in October that no one could have anticipated led to this difficult decision. Our commitment to the vitality and success of the Rays organization is unwavering. We continue to focus on finding a ballpark solution that serves the best interest of our region, Major League Baseball, and our organization."

The statement added that the city of St. Petersburg is moving forward with plans to restore Tropicana Field for the 2026 season. The stadium was severely damaged during Hurricane Milton.

The Rays, who will play the 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, noted that they are thankful for the city’s efforts and are excited to return to their home field next spring.

