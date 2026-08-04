Senior dogs paired with senior residents for shelter adoption push

The Brief Stronger Shot Adoption Photos, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and Brookdale Bayshore Senior Living partnered together for special photo shoots. The goal of the project is to catch the attention of potential adopters online. These photoshoots coincide with Monday's National Senior Pet Day.



A local photoshoot paired senior citizens with shelter dogs to help get the older dogs into forever homes.

Tampa senior dog photoshoot

What we know:

Stronger Shot Adoption Photos partnered with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and Brookdale Bayshore Senior Living to pair five senior residents with five senior dogs for a special photoshoot.

"If we can catch someone's attention, late at night they see a photo that they are not used to seeing, then we are doing our job," Stronger Shot Adoption Photos photographer Adam Goldberg said.

The trio joined forces last year, which led to a handful of adoptions. These photoshoots also celebrate National Senior Pet Day, which was on August 3.

What they're saying:

Rudy Scaglione, a resident at Brookdale Bayshore, volunteered for the shoot and was paired with a dog named Nikki. The 82-year-old has an older dog named Calvin.

"People should consider them because they're smart dogs," Scaglione said. "Most of them are well-trained, and they have as many experiences as you do."

Regan Blessinger with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said social media visibility is half the battle in getting people to visit the shelter.

"I hope it just gives someone the incentive to move forward and do it, instead of just thinking about it," Scaglione said.

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