Boarding facility owner arrested for animal cruelty in Homosassa: 'Trust was broken'

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The Brief According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, two dogs died in Homosassa after being left in a converted garage with severe environmental neglect. Authorities said they found eight total dogs living in hazardous conditions with minimal clean water. Business owner Nicole Palmer was arrested on two felony counts of animal cruelty.



The owner of a Homosassa boarding facility faces felony animal cruelty charges after investigators say two dogs died in a converted garage lacking clean water and adequate ventilation.

Homosassa animal abuse arrest

What we know:

Deputies and Animal Control Officers went to Pampered Paws Ranch at 4430 S. Tonya Terrace on July 30 after dog owners learned two pets died under the care of business owner Nicole Palmer. Responders said they smelled a strong odor of deceased animals and found two dead dogs inside an enclosed room filled with feces, urine, garbage, and debris.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, eight dogs were found on the property in hazardous conditions with minimal clean water and excessive heat, including one dog with a serious, untreated eye infection.

Animal Control Officers said they secured the surviving dogs, returning some to owners and transporting others to the Citrus County Animal Shelter, while Palmer, 43, was arrested on two felony animal cruelty counts.

Citrus County Sheriff's investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not confirmed whether air conditioning was available in the garage during ongoing heat advisories. Officials have not yet determined if additional charges will be filed as veterinary examinations continue.

Broken trust

What they're saying:

"When families board their pets, they're trusting someone with a loved member of their home," said Sheriff David Vincent. "That trust was broken in this case. Our team made it a priority to uncover the facts and ensure no other animals were in danger."