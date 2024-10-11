Expand / Collapse search

Several Bay Area rivers under flood warnings as levels rise after Hurricane Milton

Published  October 11, 2024 6:23am EDT
River levels still rising in parts of the Bay Area

Several rivers in the Bay Area are at or near major flood stage as of Friday morning, more than 24 hours after Hurricane Milton battered Florida's Gulf coast.

TAMPA, Fla. - Flooding remains a major concern along several Tampa Bay area rivers where warnings are in place as water levels continue to rise in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

The storm made landfall near Siesta Key as a major Category 3 hurricane Wednesday night, bringing widespread heavy rain and damaging wind to a large stretch of Florida.

According to the National Weather Service, the following rivers remain under a flood warning until further notice with major flooding forecast:

  • Hillsborough River At Morris Bridge affecting Hillsborough County
  • Alafia River At Lithia affecting Hillsborough County
  • Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County
  • Anclote River At Elfers at Little Road affecting Pasco County

Some of the rivers are at or near record flood stage as of Friday morning, FOX 13 meteorologist Valerie Mills said.

Water rescues have already taken place in many areas, including along the Anclote River in Pasco County, which remains at major flood stage on Friday.

Rescuers from several agencies took part in water rescue efforts as the Anclote River flooded Thursday morning. (Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say water levels will likely remain high for at least the next 24–48 hours.

As for weather conditions, little to no rain is expected in the Bay Area over the next few days, according to Mills, with drier air moving in.

