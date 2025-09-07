Several bystanders injured trying to save trapped pets inside burning Spring Hill home: HCFR

The Brief Several people were treated for smoke inhalation after trying to save two dogs and two cats from a burning Spring Hill home, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. Fire crews say that two dogs were killed, and two cats are unaccounted for after investigators say a fire started in the kitchen of the home. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire and the cause is under investigation.



Bystanders rushed into a burning Spring Hill home to try and rescue several dogs and cats that were trapped inside on Saturday night, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Responding fire crews say that two dogs were killed, and two cats are unaccounted for after investigators say a fire started in the kitchen of the home.

Five people who tried rescuing the pets were treated for smoke inhalation and two were taken to the hospital.

HCFR says that people should not enter a building on fire.

"HCFR would like to stress the importance of bystanders and homeowners to NOT enter a building on fire as you risk your own health and safety as well as further increase the complexity of the incident for firefighters."

A person driving by noticed the fire and crews were called to the 200 block of Eastpoint Court just after 8:30 p.m.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire and the cause is under investigation.

