Several teens charged with battery after attack at Brooksville Youth Academy

The Brief The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of battery involving several juveniles at the Brooksville Youth Academy. A teen at the facility said he was unexpectedly struck by several other boys. Eight juveniles were arrested and later released back to the academy.



The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of battery involving several teens at the Brooksville Youth Academy.

Deputies were called to the academy at 201 Culbreath Road on Sunday around 4 p.m.

A patient at the facility said he was unexpectedly struck by several other boys and, in an effort to protect himself, got into a fetal position until staff members were able to intervene and stop the attack.

The sheriff's office said the boy suffered multiple visible injuries, including contusions to his head, shoulder and face.

OTHER NEWS: Dover double homicide trial begins with prosecution seeking death penalty

Deputies spoke to the juveniles who were involved. Several admitted to the attack.

One of them said the group had grown frustrated due to the recent facility-wide consequences related to the behavior of others. The group allegedly chose to target the person they did out of retaliation, according to the sheriff's office.

Eight juveniles were arrested for battery and later released back to the academy, as directed by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The Brooksville Youth Academy is a Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility that provides residential treatment programs for boys ages 13–17, who have mental health and behavioral needs that require temporary care.

Some teens are court-ordered to reside at the facility, while others are placed voluntarily.