Several Pasco neighborhoods dealing with flooding days after Milton

Some Pasco County communities are left inundated with water after the Anclote River and Cypress Creek crested following Hurricane Milton. Meanwhile, other communities brace for impacts when the Withlacoohchee River crests later this week.

The Enclave community in Land O' Lakes is parallel to Cypress Creek. For days, neighbors have either been trapped inside their homes or unable to access them.

"For us, it’s still a catastrophe because we are unable to go to work and have our routine, daily life," said Daysi Schuster.

Rising water levels are leading to serious flooding concerns in neighborhoods like the Enclave community in Land O' Lakes.

Schuster has lived in the community since 1999.

"This is a no-flood zone, so that’s another concerning thing for us," she said. "We never had this problem. We never had to evacuate."

On Monday, residents used kayaks and ATVs to get to their homes and grab whatever they could.

"People, they’re worried about their belongings," she said. "Some owners, they have their cars submerged in water. We’ve seen it. It’s deep enough."

Pasco County Emergency Services Incident Commander Colin Burns said there is good news.

"Both rivers, Cypress Creek and Anclote, have crested, and we have seen a significant lowering of the levels in both of those waterways," he said.

In turn, water in communities like the Enclave should recede, too.

Meanwhile, officials warn residents along the Withlacoochee, where Trilby meets 301, to brace for impacts.

"We’re concerned about the Withlacoochee River reaching a very high flood number, which is 19.5 feet," Burns said.

Rising water levels are leading to serious flooding concerns along the Withlacoohchee River.

The river is expected to crest on Thursday. On Monday, it rose to 18.8 feet.

"We want our residents to safely prepare," Burns said.

