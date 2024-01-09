PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - A wave of severe weather crashed over the Tampa Bay area throughout Tuesday, leading to multiple tornado warnings and much damage and flooding.
Heavy winds whipped the Gulf Coast, leaving several cities in danger of isolated tornadoes, although there have not been any confirmed tornadoes to this point.
Rain lashes against backyard screen in Oldsmar
Photo courtesy: Doug Edwards
Pool enclosure collapses at East Lake Woodlands home
Photo courtesy: Brian Crisorio
Tree topples onto car in St. Pete neighborhood
Shed in St. Pete backyard blows across backyard
Flooding in Shore Acres neighborhood in St. Pete
Heavy flooding on Bradenton streets
This article will be supplemented with any more damage reported.