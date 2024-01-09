Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 5:30 AM EST, Hillsborough County
7
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 9:00 PM EST, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Polk County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
until THU 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Coastal Flood Statement
until WED 7:00 AM EST, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout Tampa Bay

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Storm damages in St. Petersburg

A tree came down outside of a home in St. Petersburg from the high winds and heavy rain carried into the Bay Area Tuesday afternoon.

TAMPA, Fla. - A wave of severe weather crashed over the Tampa Bay area throughout Tuesday, leading to multiple tornado warnings and much damage and flooding. 

Tuesday storm brings wind, rain to Bay Area

FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto has more on the rough weather that rolled into the Bay Area on Tuesday.

Heavy winds whipped the Gulf Coast, leaving several cities in danger of isolated tornadoes, although there have not been any confirmed tornadoes to this point.

Florida severe weather: Line of storms brings winds, heavy rain to Bay Area

Storm impacts in Pasco County

Pasco County made the call to cancel school to keep buses off the roads in case of dangerous wind and rain, which residents certainly saw Tuesday afternoon.

To stay up to date on the latest weather conditions, click here.  

Rain lashes against backyard screen in Oldsmar

Image 1 of 2

Photo courtesy: Doug Edwards

Pool enclosure collapses at East Lake Woodlands home

Image 1 of 2

Photo courtesy: Brian Crisorio

Tree topples onto car in St. Pete neighborhood

Image 1 of 2

 

Shed in St. Pete backyard blows across backyard

Flooding in Shore Acres neighborhood in St. Pete

Image 1 of 3

 

Heavy flooding on Bradenton streets

Image 1 of 2

 

This article will be supplemented with any more damage reported. 