PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout Tampa Bay

A wave of severe weather crashed over the Tampa Bay area throughout Tuesday, leading to multiple tornado warnings and much damage and flooding.

Heavy winds whipped the Gulf Coast, leaving several cities in danger of isolated tornadoes, although there have not been any confirmed tornadoes to this point.

Rain lashes against backyard screen in Oldsmar

Pool enclosure collapses at East Lake Woodlands home

Tree topples onto car in St. Pete neighborhood

Shed in St. Pete backyard blows across backyard

Flooding in Shore Acres neighborhood in St. Pete

Heavy flooding on Bradenton streets

This article will be supplemented with any more damage reported.