Severe weather risk for Tampa Bay area Wednesday as cold front arrives. Here's the timeline
TAMPA, Fla. - Winter is not over yet in Florida, as a cold front is set to move in on Wednesday, with a line of rain and storms bringing a risk of severe weather.
Tuesday forecast
FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Tuesday will be breezy and warm with a high of about 80 degrees and a slight chance of a quick inland shower.
What to expect Wednesday
Timeline:
The big changes will happen on Wednesday, according to Osterberg, as rain and storms move in during the midday hours.
Rain and storms could be strong on Wednesday, but meteorologists say they will move through quickly.
"Around lunchtime and early afternoon: a very thin line of rain, but a potent line of rain – a couple of heavy downpours, some gusty winds and the potential for some hail," Osterberg said.
Most of the Tampa Bay area is under a marginal risk of severe weather on Wednesday.
Most of the region is under a marginal risk of severe weather on Wednesday, but Osterberg says the storms won't last long. Sunshine is expected to return by late Wednesday afternoon.
Colder air moving in
Winds will shift to the north behind the storms, according to Osterberg, dragging colder air back to the Bay Area.
By Thursday, the afternoon high will likely only reach the mid-60s in Tampa. The coldest temperatures during this stretch are expected on Friday morning, as much of the region should wake up in the 40s.
‘Roller coaster’ temperatures
From there, Osterberg says temps will warm up again, reaching the low-to-mid 70s on Friday afternoon and climbing back up to about 80 degrees on Saturday.
Our next chance of rain arrives on Sunday, with another front bringing the high down to the mid-70s in Tampa.
Temperatures and rain chances will fluctuate over the next several days, meteorologists say.
