Sheriff: Missing Florida man walked up to agent, announced plan to kill president

A missing Brandon man turned up in Washington, DC this weekend, where he allegedly walked up to a Secret Service agent and threatened to kill President Donald Trump.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a relative of Roger Charles Hedgpeth II had contacted deputies on Saturday, worried that no one had seen Hedgpeth since he’d left his apartment on February 2.

That relative said that Hedgpeth had called on February 5, demanding the return of his firearm. That relative had taken the weapon away from him after he decided to stop seeking mental health treatment in November.

Detectives say Hedgpeth’s credit card was charged on Saturday at a Waffle House in Hagerstown, Maryland and a Sheetz in Morgantown, West Virginia, despite Hedgpeth having no family or friends in those areas.

When deputies entered his information into the national missing persons database, they were contacted by the Secret Service, who said Hedgpeth had just been arrested outside of the White House. According to the Secret Service, Hedgpeth had approached an agent on patrol and said he was there to assassinate President Trump.

After agents found a knife in his possession, the 25-year-old was taken into custody by the Secret Service and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

