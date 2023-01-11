Sheriff's office buys drinks so volunteers get drunk before sobriety test training

There's a sheriff's office in Missouri that wants to buy you a drink. Yes, really.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was looking for volunteers to come to the station for their "wet lab," where participants would be provided free drinks for one to two hours.

"Seriously, we buy, you drink, and we provide your transportation home (not jail)," they wrote on Facebook. "The catch? After you drink, officers will be testing you on standardized field sobriety tests."

It's all part of the department's field sobriety testing certification for its deputies.

Once a volunteer has enough drinks that they are believed to be over the legal limit, they take a breathalyzer to determine their actual level of intoxication, then go into a training room where deputies will be evaluated by trained professionals on how they conduct the field sobriety tests.

"While we will not be providing Pappy Van Winkle, we promise not to serve you cheap wine or rail liquor. We appreciate our volunteers more than that," the sheriff's office wrote.

They added that no taxpayer funds are used to purchase the alcohol.

Volunteers must not have any alcohol-related arrests or pending criminal cases on their record, the agency said.