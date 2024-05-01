Tampa restaurant named among Yelp’s top 10 brunch spots in America

A Tampa restaurant is getting national attention by being named one of the top places to have brunch in 2024, according to Yelp.

Psomi earned the ninth spot on Yelp’s Top 100 Brunch Spots 2024 and is one of two Bay Area restaurants to make the list.

The upscale Greek restaurant, which literally means ‘bread,’ opened in 2019.

According to Psomi’s website, chef and owner Christina Theofilos is a second-generation Greek who was born and raised in Tampa.

She says the restaurant is a true family effort and each dish is "thoughtfully curated, tweaked, and elevated in order to showcase my appreciation and passion for my family and Greek heritage."

READ: Restaurants in Tampa, St. Petersburg among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat

Theofilos won the 2023 Michelin Young Chef Award and is a rising culinary star. Psomi also earned Michelin Bib Gourmand status.

According to Yelp, the most popular/most photographed dishes at Psomi are Bougatsa French toast (Greek custard-stuffed brioche), pork gyro, bread basket, chicken souvlaki, and grilled octopus horiatiki.

Across the Bay, Noble Crust in St. Petersburg took the 48th spot.

Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas was named as the top brunch spot in America.

While Psomi and Noble Crust are the only Bay Area restaurants to make the list, several other Florida eateries made the list:

George Bistro & Bar in Pensacola (17)

R House Wynwood, Miami (21)

PK’s Roosevelt Room, St. Augustine (24)

Crackings – Grayton Beach, Santa Rosa Beach (28)

Se7en Bites, Orlando (53)

Bistro Café, Miami (73)

Java & Jam, Fort Lauderdale (77)

To determine the best brunch spots, Yelp identified businesses in the ‘Breakfast and Brunch’ category with numerous reviews that mention ‘brunch’ and ‘Mother’s Day’ and ranked those spots using several different factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords in the past 3 years.

If a business with multiple locations was on the list more than once, Yelp only included the highest-rated location. TYelp states it limited the number of businesses per state per geographic diversity.

Yelps adds that, when available, all businesses on the list needed to have a passing health score as of February 2024.

Click here to see the entire list of Top 100 Brunch Spots 2024.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter