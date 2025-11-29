Shopapalooza returns for 15th year, bringing hundreds of local businesses to St. Pete’s waterfront

The Brief More than 350 local shops, artists, and food vendors are filling Vinoy Park for one of the nation’s largest Small Business Saturday celebrations. The festival is organized by LocalShops1 and the city also features live music, art installations, a Kidpreneur Zone, and plenty of food. Shopapalooza continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission, pet-friendly activities, and a shuttle running from the South Core Garage.



The 15th Annual Shopapalooza Festival kicked off Saturday at Vinoy Park, transforming 12 acres of St. Petersburg’s waterfront into one of the largest Small Business Saturday celebrations in the nation.

Organized by LocalShops1 and co-sponsored by the City of St. Petersburg, the two-day event features more than 350 local shops, artists, nonprofits, and food vendors — along with live music, hands-on art installations, interactive zones, and family-friendly activities.

This year, it also introduced expanded food halls, a local beer garden benefiting Jump for Kids, and a Kidpreneur Zone showcasing youth-run businesses. Festivalgoers could take part in paint-by-number art, aerial performances, and a 10,000-square-foot glam lounge curated by VPN Studios.

One of the standout vendors is Pawcasso, a local business offering dog-made artwork through a nontoxic, peanut-butter-powered painting process.

What they're saying:

Founder Casey Finestone says it’s a fun way for pet owners to create keepsakes while also supporting animal rescues.

"It feels great to be here at Shopapalooza. We’ve had a really successful holiday season, and the more that we sell, the more that we donate," she said.

Pat Largo — who has served as the festival’s emcee for all 15 years — helped kick off Saturday’s festivities and says the event has grown into a true community celebration.

"Shopapalooza is the largest small shopping event in the country, and it’s just a real team spirit kind of thing when you see people come together," he said.

Big picture view:

Organizers and participants say Shopapalooza’s success goes far beyond shopping deals — it’s about supporting the local creative economy and bringing the region together.

"Community — it’s all about community, and not just St. Pete. Not even just Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco. It’s Manatee and Sarasota. We have people coming in from Orange County. Some of the vendors come in from around the country for this," Largo said.

Vendors say the festival has become one of their strongest weekends of the year, and shoppers describe it as a chance to discover unique holiday gifts while supporting small businesses.

What's next:

Shopapalooza continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vinoy Park. Admission is free and the event is pet-friendly.

Organizers are urging visitors to plan ahead for large crowds. A free shuttle will run from the South Core Garage between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to carpool, rideshare, bike or walk when possible.

Sunday’s schedule includes more live music, kids’ activities, interactive art, and the popular Pet Fashion Show.

Click here for a full vendor list and event map.