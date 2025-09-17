Shrimpers for life: A Tampa legacy on the line

The Brief The Versaggi family has been a pillar of the Tampa shrimping industry for over a century, with four generations now dedicated to the business. The family business, which once had a fleet of 55 vessels, has shrunk to just five due to rising costs and competition from imported shrimp. The current and next-generation leaders are fighting to keep the business afloat by focusing on the superior quality of their wild-caught shrimp.



The story of the Versaggi family and the Tampa shrimp docks is one of deep-rooted history and unwavering dedication.

It began in 1912 when Salvatore Versaggi, the great-grandfather of current leader Justin Versaggi, started shrimping in the waters around Florida. The business grew from one generation to the next, becoming a source of livelihood and pride. Salvatore’s son and his brothers, the second generation, helped build the fleet and develop new markets for their shrimp.

Today, the third generation—Justin’s father John and uncles Sal and Fred—are still actively involved.

For Sal Versaggi, who has been around the docks since he was a kid, the work is "in the blood." He saw how the industry provided a decent living for families and never wanted to see it disappear.

Justin, a fourth-generation Versaggi, took a more winding path to the docks. After 11 years in the corporate world, he returned to the family business in 2018. He felt a strong pull to continue the legacy, knowing that once an industry like this disappears, it’s gone for good.

The Versaggi family is now facing a difficult challenge. The shrimping industry in Tampa is shrinking, a stark reminder of the pressures they face. From a peak of 55 vessels, their fleet has dwindled to just five. The main culprits are rising costs for fuel and maintenance, as well as fierce competition from cheap imported shrimp.

Despite the challenges, the Versaggis are optimistic. They are confident in the quality of their product, which they say is far superior to imported, farm-raised shrimp.

Their wild-caught shrimp are harvested from their natural, organic environment without the use of chemicals or antibiotics, making it, in their words, "apples and oranges" compared to the competition.

Justin acknowledges the weight on his shoulders as he prepares to lead the business into the future.

"It’s a lot of pressure," he admits, but he is up for the challenge. With a "nothing given, everything earned" mentality, he and his family are working hard to ensure the survival of their century-old legacy.

You can buy shrimp directly from the Versaggi family at their docks. They are open for pickup Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To find out more about the business, visit their website.