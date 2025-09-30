Shriner’s Children’s Hospital names its first International Patient Ambassador

The Brief Shriner's Children’s Hospital names Carlota from Mexico as its first ever International Patient Ambassador. Carlota was born prematurely at just under two pounds and later diagnosed with cerebral palsy and spastic hemiparesis. Today, Carlota is 19-years-old, a para-Olympic swimmer and student at Kuepa University.



As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital has named Carlota from Mexico as one of two International Patient Ambassadors. She will represent the nonprofit hospital at events in the United States and Canada.

The backstory:

Carlota was born prematurely at just under two pounds and later diagnosed with cerebral palsy and spastic hemiparesis. Carlota began receiving care at Shriners Children’s Mexico when she was 4 years old. She underwent six surgeries and received years of physical and occupational therapy. When Carlota was 5-years-old, there was nearly a five-inch leg length difference that the Shriner's corrected — this allowed her to run for the first time.

What's next:

Carlota hopes to participate in the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles. She competes in a variety of events, but her best is the 100-meter breaststroke. She also swims the 50, 100 and 400 freestyle, along with the 100 backstroke and 200 medley. As International Patient Ambassador, Carlota will attend major events, including the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, and the East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas.