Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old St. Pete woman

article

The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for help locating 70-year-old Beverly Grimsley who has not been seen since she left her home in the 2200 block of 35th St. S. around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

Police say Grimsley has medical needs and takes life-saving medications.

She is 5’4" tall, weighs 165 pounds and has grey hair in a short ponytail.

She was wearing a grey t-shirt with jean capri pants and purple shoes.

Grimsley is driving a maroon Chrysler van with a TB Rays sticker on the rear driver-side window with the FL tag HQLY80.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.