Sirata Beach Resort: $25M renovations unveiled in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - A $25 million transformation at the 65-year-old Sirata Beach Resort was showcased Wednesday night during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in St. Pete Beach.
The extensive makeover introduced central air conditioning, hurricane impact windows, refurbished guest rooms, renovated restaurants and an updated pool and beachfront bar.
St. Pete Beach hotel upgrades
What we know:
The property joined the Tapestry Collection by Hilton as part of the multimillion-dollar renovation project. Resort leadership noted the event brought together local business leaders, tourists and community members.
"We’ve got brand new rooms with central AC, hurricane impact windows, and now we're part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton," said Shari Irwin, the director of sales and marketing for the Sirata.
St. Pete Beach expansion dispute
The backstory:
Beyond the newly completed upgrades, the property remains at the center of a heated local development debate. City commissioners voted 3-2 in February 2024 to approve adding a 10-story JW Marriott and a nine-story Hampton Inn to the site.
If built, the expansion would increase the property's total capacity to more than 600 rooms.
Resident concerns over development
Local perspective:
Nearby residents challenged the vote in court, citing worries about increased traffic, taller structures and over development. A Pinellas County judge ultimately ruled in favor of the city, allowing the commission's approval to stand.
"It's a never-ending battle on the beach," District 2 City Commissioner Lisa Robinson said. "To try to be heard and keep responsible growth."
Future hotel tower plans
What we don't know:
There is no concrete timeline for construction of the two proposed hotel towers. Sirata management told FOX 13 that the plans remain at a standstill amid ongoing legal challenges.
The Source: Information for this story came from statements from the City of St. Pete Beach, interviews with employees at the Sirata Beach Resort and previous reporting on FOX 13.