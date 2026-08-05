Sirata Beach Resort: $25M renovations unveiled in St. Pete Beach

The Brief The Sirata Beach Resort unveiled its $25 million makeover on Wednesday in St. Pete Beach. The Hilton Tapestry Collection property features refurbished rooms, renovated restaurants, newly polished pool and beachfront bar. Future plans for a 10-story JW Marriott and nine-story Hampton Inn have faced legal challenges from nearby neighbors.



A $25 million transformation at the 65-year-old Sirata Beach Resort was showcased Wednesday night during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in St. Pete Beach.

The extensive makeover introduced central air conditioning, hurricane impact windows, refurbished guest rooms, renovated restaurants and an updated pool and beachfront bar.

St. Pete Beach hotel upgrades

What we know:

The property joined the Tapestry Collection by Hilton as part of the multimillion-dollar renovation project. Resort leadership noted the event brought together local business leaders, tourists and community members.

"We’ve got brand new rooms with central AC, hurricane impact windows, and now we're part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton," said Shari Irwin, the director of sales and marketing for the Sirata.

St. Pete Beach expansion dispute

The backstory:

Beyond the newly completed upgrades, the property remains at the center of a heated local development debate. City commissioners voted 3-2 in February 2024 to approve adding a 10-story JW Marriott and a nine-story Hampton Inn to the site.

If built, the expansion would increase the property's total capacity to more than 600 rooms.

Resident concerns over development

Local perspective:

Nearby residents challenged the vote in court, citing worries about increased traffic, taller structures and over development. A Pinellas County judge ultimately ruled in favor of the city, allowing the commission's approval to stand.

"It's a never-ending battle on the beach," District 2 City Commissioner Lisa Robinson said. "To try to be heard and keep responsible growth."

Future hotel tower plans

What we don't know:

There is no concrete timeline for construction of the two proposed hotel towers. Sirata management told FOX 13 that the plans remain at a standstill amid ongoing legal challenges.