Pop-A-Shot National Championship: South Tampa dad to compete in Orlando

The Brief A South Tampa father is competing this week in the Pop-A-Shot National Championship in Orlando. Nick DeMarinis, known as "Nicky Buckets" to friends and on social media, also holds two Guinness World Records, including the longest miniature basketball shot ever made. The championship airs live Friday night on ESPN2, with DeMarinis hoping to add a national title to his growing list of accomplishments.



For South Tampa's Nick DeMarinis, a lifelong passion could lead to a national championship, as he heads to Orlando to compete in the Pop-A-Shot National Championship for the second consecutive year.

Arcade basketball journey

What we know:

DeMarinis says he has loved the Pop-A-Shot mini basketball arcade game since childhood.

"Anytime I was at an arcade for a birthday party or a boardwalk at the Jersey Shore, there was an arcade game, I was always like, let's go and play," DeMarinis said.

He didn’t know his passion could turn him into a sports profession of sorts until two years ago, when his sister, Dawn, spotted the Pop-A-Shot tournament on TV. Now in his 40s, DeMarinis says the competition satisfies the same drive he has always had.

"It's exciting for a lot of ways," said DeMarinis. "I think selfishly, you know, being a dad in his 40s, I've never lost that desire to compete."

His routine is simple, but effective.

"Just see it go through the hoop and get some pace going," he said. "And after you're getting some flow, then you speed it up a little bit."

To earn a spot in this year's finals, DeMarinis traveled to qualifying tournaments in Atlanta and New York before finally winning a qualifier in Portland, punching his ticket to the national championship.

He will be one of 12 competitors in Friday's finals, including another father from the Tampa area.

Guinness World Records

What they're saying:

If his Pop-A-Shot passion wasn’t enough, DeMarinis is also a two-time Guinness World Record holder. His first record came for the most consecutive miniature basketball shots made. The previous mark was 166 straight baskets.

"I ended up hitting it in 232 [attempts]. So that was the first one. I have since beat that already. Now the new record is 354," he said, referring to the second time he set the record, breaking his own mark.

He also owns the Guinness World Record for the longest miniature basketball shot ever made. DeMarinis first connected from 101 feet after 78 attempts before, once again, breaking his own record with a successful shot from 103 feet.

The videos went viral on DeMarinis’ Instagram account, where he goes by "NickyBucketz."

Despite the world records, DeMarinis says capturing a Pop-A-Shot national championship remains his biggest goal.

"If I can end up winning that, which I plan to do this weekend, that will be more special for sure."

He says the journey is not just about collecting trophies. It is about setting an example for his children.

"Win or lose, I want my kids just to see, hey, even as dad gets older and he has a serious job, he could still have fun."

The game has also become a family activity, with DeMarinis, his wife and their twin boys regularly competing together at home.

"It's fun competing as a family, too, and, like having fun at home. A little bit less stakes than playing the national championship. But it's a lot of fun to do something as a family too, not just myself."

Championship broadcast details

What's next:

The Pop-A-Shot National Championship takes place Friday in Orlando and will air live at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.