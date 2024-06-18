Sixth suspect arrested in multi-county sex trafficking investigation

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Investigators have arrested a sixth suspect accused of taking part in a sex trafficking ring at massage parlors and barbershops in Hillsborough and Manatee counties.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Sandra Garavito turned herself in last Friday on prostitution and RICO charges. Jail records show she is out of jail on bond.

Garavito's arrest came after Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents referred to her as a "key player" in the operation at a news conference last week.

Investigators say Lina Payne used her massage parlors as fronts for a prostitution ring that stretched from Tampa to Bradenton and Sarasota. Documents show she traveled to South America and lured women to the U.S. with the promise of a job to pay off their travel debts, then forced them into prostitution.

Pictured: Lina Payne

Other suspects include Payne's "lover," Sebastion Juardo; her son, Andres Payne; her son's biological father, Santiago Moreno; and an employee, Karen McGlynn.

