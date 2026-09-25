Skydivers compete for national titles over the water in Zephyrhills

The Brief Skydive City is hosting the 2026 U.S. National Canopy Piloting Championships. Competitors steer their parachutes through a course that begins over water, testing speed, distance and landing accuracy. The competition runs through Monday, Sept. 28, and spectators are welcome.



For the skydivers competing at Skydive City this week, opening a parachute is only the beginning. The challenge comes as they approach the ground, flying across the water and navigating a course where every move counts.

The Zephyrhills drop zone is hosting the 2026 U.S. National Canopy Piloting Championships. The event brings competitors together to test how precisely they can control their parachutes during the final moments of a jump.

National parachuting tournament

Big picture view:

The standard competition includes three events: Zone accuracy, drag distance and carved speed. Depending on the event, competitors aim for a precise landing, travel as far as possible after making contact with the water, or fly through a curved course as quickly as they can.

A separate freestyle competition challenges skydivers to perform planned maneuvers while skimming the water. Judges score both the presentation and technical execution of those moves.

The standard competition is scheduled through Sunday, Sept. 27. Freestyle runs through Monday, Sept. 28, followed by an awards ceremony. Weather can affect when jumps take place.

Spectator information

What's next:

Spectators can watch the competition at Skydive City, located at 4241 Sky Dive Lane in Zephyrhills, through Sept. 28. Visit Skydive City’s event page for event details.

Competition descriptions and dates are from the official rules overview and event schedule; the spectator page confirms the location and visitor information.