Largo hazmat incident: First responders released from hospital after exposure

The Brief First responders who were hospitalized following a hazmat incident at a Largo apartment complex have been released and are recovering. Thirteen officers and medics were exposed to suspected laced marijuana during a domestic disturbance response on Thursday. Police arrested 29-year-old Richard Charles after officers and medics fell ill at the scene and while transporting him.



All first responders hospitalized following a massive hazmat exposure at a Largo apartment complex have been released and are recovering, officials said.

Largo police investigation

What we know:

Largo Police Chief Mike Loux said officers responded to a domestic disturbance just after 6 p.m. Thursday at the Oasis at Bayside apartments near Ulmerton Road. A woman called emergency services reporting that her boyfriend, 29-year-old Richard Charles, was acting irrational after smoking marijuana.

Three officers arrived at the apartment and knocked on the front door. When the woman opened it, officers said they saw Charles completely naked inside. Officers got the woman safely out of the home, struggled with Charles, and took him into custody.

Shortly after the arrest, one officer reportedly passed out from narcotic exposure and received Narcan. Officials said a medic brought in to assist began experiencing the same symptoms. Other officers and a medic who helped transport Charles to the hospital also fell ill, according to the police department.

First responders said they immediately decontaminated the scene and conducted air quality control checks, which traced the origin to the apartment.

In total, 14 people — 13 first responders and Charles — were exposed. Five people were hospitalized, but all transported first responders have since been released.

Police charged Charles with battery on health service personnel.

Narcotic substance testing

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the specific narcotic involved in the exposure. Initial indications suggest the marijuana Charles smoked was laced with another drug, but testing remains underway.

Police have not disclosed whether Charles will face additional charges as the investigation continues.