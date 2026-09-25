Hurricane scam: Florida sues company over millions in stolen insurance funds

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is suing Evolve Construction and six executives for scamming Southwest Florida hurricane victims out of millions. Unlicensed contractors went door-to-door after major storms, taking massive payments without completing home repairs, state officials said. The state aims to recover stolen insurance funds for at least 80 storm-ravaged victims across 11 Florida counties.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is bringing a lawsuit against a construction company and its executives, accusing them of scamming customers out of millions in insurance money after hurricanes ravaged Southwest Florida in 2024.

Post-storm contractor lawsuit

Big picture view:

Uthmeier made the announcement during a Friday news conference in Sarasota. He said Evolve Construction LLC, Evolve Construction and Restoration Inc., and six of its executives are accused of scamming at least 80 customers, with 80% of them being Florida seniors.

The attorney general said they would go door-to-door after hurricanes — including Hurricanes Ian and Milton — ravaged Southwest Florida. They would tell victims who suffered severe damage from the storms that they would fix their roofs, provide new roofs, do mold remediation as well as other repairs to their homes.

Uthmeier said the company would receive large payments — sometimes tens of thousands of dollars — from the customers. However, he said they didn't do the repairs, and in most cases, didn't even begin repairs, leaving customers with damaged homes.

When the company, who were not licensed contractors in Florida, went door-to-door, they offered free inspections, called themselves experts and did it without home solicitation permits required in Florida.

So far, Uthmeier said his office has identified over $1 million at this point from 80 different victims, and he expects that number to keep growing. He said they also stole millions of dollars in insurance money that was supposed to go toward home repairs after the hurricanes.

The lawsuit was filed in the 20th Circuit, and so far, the complainants are from multiple Florida counties, including Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, Hillsborough, Polk, Osceola, Manatee, Volusia, St. Lucie, St. Johns and Broward.

Uthmeier said his office is bringing two counts of unfair trade practices that are both against the businesses and the executives. He said they are seeking injunctive relief, monetary damages and hoping to collect all the insurance money taken from victims.

"These people need to be made whole. These bad guys need to pay," Uthmeier said.

Contractor scam impact

What they're saying:

Uthmeier said during the news conference that these types of actions from "bad actors" hurt licensed contractors who would have finished the repairs. He also had a message for those who are working under similar practices:

"If you do it in Florida, we will find you, we will catch you, we will hold you accountable. If we can find a crime you have committed, we will punish you criminally as well. We will certainly use everything in the books to right these wrongs."

Uthmeier was joined by Secretary Melanie Griffin of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the chairman of the Florida Home Builders, and Mullet's Aluminum Inc., who all spoke to how these actions hurt businesses that are licensed to do this type of work in Florida.

Tampa Bay area storm damage

The backstory:

This comes one day before the two-year anniversary since Hurricane Helene pushed record storm surge into the Tampa Bay area's coastal communities. This would be the first of back-to-back major hurricanes impacting the Bay Area, which included Hurricane Milton that caused massive damage to many communities — inland and coastal.

Florida consumer protection

What you can do:

Uthmeier is urging anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Evolve Construction LLC, Evolve Construction and Restoration Inc. or other businesses conducting similar practice to come forward. You can do so by visiting www.myfloridalegal.com.

You can also check to make sure a business you are considering for home construction or repairs is licensed in Florida by visiting myfloridalicense.com .