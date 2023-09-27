FWC releases new educational course, certificate required to fish on Skyway Fishing Pier

Starting on October 1, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will require fishermen on the Skyway Fishing Pier to take an online education course.

FWC announced Wednesday that the new no-cost educational course and certificate are available online. FWC Commissioners approved new regulations for the pier at a meeting in July as part of an effort to protect seabirds, particularly pelicans, from getting entangled in fishing lines and hooks.

In addition to the educational course requirement, the following changes will go into effect starting Oct. 1 at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park:

The use of the following gear from Nov. 15 – March 15 each year is prohibited: Fishing rigs with more than one hook attached (e.g., sabiki rig, chicken rig, topwater plug). Any multiple hook (e.g., treble hook, double hook).

Anglers are limited to use of no more than two sets of hook-and-line fishing gear (e.g., rods or handlines).

To access the education course, click here. Proof of completion is required for anyone fishing in the park, including those 65 and older who are normally exempt from needing a fishing license. Those younger than 16 aren't required to complete the course if they are accompanied by an adult who has taken it.