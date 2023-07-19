New regulations on Skyway Fishing Pier set to begin on October first

Fishermen on the Skyway Fishing Pier will have some new regulations starting October first.

At Wednesday's meeting, FWC commissioners approved the staff's recommended fishing rules for the pier.

It's in an effort to protect seabirds, particularly pelicans, from getting entangled in lines and hooks.

According to the FWC, entanglements happen more often at the Skyway than at any other pier. Hundreds of pelicans and other seabirds get entangled in fishing gear there each year, the FWC said.

The pier has created an artificial reef for seabirds and they breed nearby. It's also one of the most popular piers in the state, with about 200,000 visitors annually, FWC says.

The commissioner's new regulations include requiring fishermen to take an annual online education class and have proof of it to fish, a ban on fishing gear with multiple hooks from November 15 to March 15 and a limit of two sets of hook and line fishing gear per fisherman.

Before the commissioners made their decision, 52 people spoke during the public comment period. Fishermen and conservationists have debated the issue for years.

"It's our moral responsibility to stop this carnage," one woman said.



"I'm not necessarily in favor of this," one man said. "Putting some of these restrictions in, you're actually taking away from some people's livelihoods and their form of making money and providing," he said.

Others said they felt like the regulations didn't go far enough and called for a year-round ban on fishing gear with multiple hooks.

"Fishing is part of the fabric of Florida," one woman said. "We're not disputing that, but Floridians really also care about protecting birds and not harming them even if it's done unintentionally," she said.

Some fishermen said they want to see solutions to deter pelicans from the pier too.



Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina called the commissioners' decision a compromise.



"While compromises are never fun, everybody takes a hit. I didn't want to see gear restrictions at all. I didn't want to see the limitations that we're facing in this rule. But I think it's a good step forward. Something has to be done to kind of curb these severe entanglements," Hubbard said.



"I guess the definition of a compromise is that no one is happy, so I think we've succeeded," Commissioner Gary Lester said.

"It's a really tough issue that we have a lot of folks in the middle, but we have a lot of folks sort of on each end of the spectrum in this conversation that are never going to be satisfied by anything we do because they feel strongly on one end of the spectrum than the other," Lester said.

Kim Begay, Vice President of the Clearwater Audubon Society, said the restrictions could've gone further. She wanted to see gear with multiple hooks banned year-round.

"I think this is a beginning and we have some room to work in the future towards, you know, the restrictions that we'd like to see," Begay said.

Vice Chairman Steven Hudson motioned to ban Sabiki hooks year-round. It was met with applause from some, but it didn't pass.

"There’s a lot of fishing opportunity in Florida, but there’s very limited opportunities for brown pelicans and that’s how I view this as an avid fisherman," Commissioner Rodney Barreto said.



The FWC also received $20,000 from the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida’s Conserve Wildlife Tag grant program.

It will help with education and outreach on the pier. The FWC also plans to hire a full-time staff member to help with education on the pier.