'Sleep divorce:' more couples choosing to sleep in separate bedrooms

If you’re tired of being tired, you might consider what more couples are finding themselves doing: sleeping in separate bedrooms.

It’s not a sign of trouble in the relationship. It’s when couples willingly decide to sleep in separate beds because of their partner’s snoring, tossing and turning or sheet hogging.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says millennials have the highest number of sleep divorces at 43%.

Dr. Syed Aslam specializes in sleep medicine with AdventHealth. He said it also works for couples who may have non-traditional schedules, like himself.

"When I’m on call, I get five calls in the night. I wake up five times in the night, I feel not rested the next day, same with my wife because whenever I wake up my phone rings, she wakes up," Aslam explained. "For us, I think that’s a very good option on those days where I am on call."

Aslam said if one partner has a disruptive sleep pattern or a chronic issue like sleep apnea both partners can end up sleep-deprived.

"You can develop resentment not getting enough sleep because of your partner," he said.

But Aslam cautions, sharing a bed with your partner brings other benefits to consider.

"Humans are a social animal. When you are with your partner it makes the body to release oxytocin it’s a hormone to help with increased bonding," he explained.

Aslam said the so-called cuddle hormone can help you fall asleep more easily, plus the endorphins released when you're sleeping next to someone you love can help with pain and anxiety.

"You need to think about your sleep first and then sleeping with your partner second," said Aslam .