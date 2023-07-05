Small plane crashes at Clearwater Airpark after losing engine power
CLEARWATER, Fla. - On Wednesday, just after noon, Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Police responded to a crash involving a small plane at Clearwater Airpark.
Police say the plane was 200 feet in the air when its engine lost power.
The pilot was the only person on board and was not injured, according to authorities.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.