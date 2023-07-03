Four teens arrested for breaking into cars in Tampa, police say

Four teenagers were arrested Monday morning, accused of breaking into cars in Tampa before getting caught in St. Petersburg.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the teenagers broke into a car on Blanca Avenue on Davis Islands. The owner of that car, Django Chassang, told FOX 13 the criminals took his wallet, which contained about $700 in cash from his summer job giving pickleball lessons.

"I was working hard at it," said Chassang. "It took me a really long time to acquire all that, and I was actually about to take it to the bank. So I had just anger running through my heart."

Officers said the burglars traveled to West Terrace Drive in South Tampa where a vigilant neighbor saw their white Audi and called 911.

A police helicopter tracked the car into a St. Petersburg neighborhood, where officers arrested three 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old.

"Just the quick actions of the victims were calling in and noticing the vehicle leaving or were able to give a great description. Not only that, but the officers on the scene to be able to get air services up and to be able to coordinate with them and then quickly locate the vehicle, I think that was nothing short of extraordinary," said Stefon Filer, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa police call car burglaries "crimes of opportunity." Criminals often go through a neighborhood, checking for unlocked vehicles, while hoping to find valuables and often firearms in them.

The teenagers are also facing residential burglary charges in St. Pete.