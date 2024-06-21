Small plane crashes in Hernando County during emergency landing: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A small plane carrying two people crashed in Hernando County after it lost engine power and attempted to make an emergency landing on Friday.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, a single-engine plane had lost engine power and attempted to land on Pine Island Drive.

Photo courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

While attempting to land, the plane struck a palm tree, nearly severing it in half. The two occupants got out of the plane themselves with only minor injuries.

Fire rescue and hazmat crews are handling a 30-gallon fuel spill as a result of the crash.

Photo courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

This is a developing story. Check back for details.