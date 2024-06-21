Small plane crashes in Hernando County during emergency landing: HCSO
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane carrying two people crashed in Hernando County after it lost engine power and attempted to make an emergency landing on Friday.
According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, a single-engine plane had lost engine power and attempted to land on Pine Island Drive.
Photo courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
While attempting to land, the plane struck a palm tree, nearly severing it in half. The two occupants got out of the plane themselves with only minor injuries.
Fire rescue and hazmat crews are handling a 30-gallon fuel spill as a result of the crash.
Photo courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
